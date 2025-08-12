How it went down at the Flexipay sponsored Reminisce Rhythm & Brunch Edition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala’s nightlife was set ablaze at the weekend as Rhythm & Brunch Kampala Edition brought a nostalgic wave of 90s and 2000s R&B to the Kati Kati Grounds. The event, organized by Social Ghana Experiences in collaboration with The Reminisce, featured an impressive international line-up and was proudly sponsored by Stanbic Bank.

Headliners included UK’s Jonny Stone and Handsome Fella, Uganda’s own Timothy Code, Ghana’s DJ Slybeatz and Temple XTD, as well as Ugandan crowd-favorites DJ Bryan and Crysto the DJ. The high-energy sets and flawless mixes transported revellers back to the golden era of R&B, with one rule firmly in place: No Amapiano. No Afrobeats. Just Old School R&B.

Adding to the excitement was the Flexipay Happy Hours, a special treat for party-goers where all prices dropped significantly during select hours, making food, drinks, and merchandise even more accessible. The initiative was a hit, drawing bigger crowds and amplifying the overall fun.

Joseph Ndoboli, Flexipay Manager, reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences.

“At Flexipay, we have always been dedicated to making life easier and more enjoyable for our customers. Seeing so many people relive their favorite R&B moments without the worry of high prices was truly special. This is what we mean by more convenience, more fun, and doing what we love for less perfectly aligned with our purpose: ‘Uganda is our home, we drive her growth’.”

The event kicked off at 03:00 PM and went late into the night, with dancing, singing, and plenty of reminiscing.

Alinda Brenda, one of the revelers said this edition was not just a party, but a revival of memories tied to the soundtrack of their youth.

“I have always missed the previous editions because of unavoidable circumstances but today, I made sure that I’m present and yes, it was a good idea, I have enjoyed!” Alinda said.

With its seamless blend of music, atmosphere, and customer-focused perks, Rhythm & Brunch Kampala Edition has set a new standard for themed parties in the city, leaving revellers eagerly anticipating the next edition.

Reminisce began in 2021 out of a craving for an authentic old-school atmosphere. It has since grown from a simple idea into a must-attend event, crossing borders with its most recent edition held in neighboring Rwanda.