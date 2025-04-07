How Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda and Joe Walker are transforming Uganda’s Road Safety landscape

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Over the past three years, the Joe Walker Road Safety Campaign, with strong support from Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), has grown into one of Uganda’s most influential road safety advocacy movements. Through a series of long-distance walks, the campaign has mobilized thousands of Ugandans, sparked critical conversations, and inspired action toward safer roads.

As the latest Kampala-Gulu Road Safety Walk (February 24 – March 7, 2025) concludes, reflections on previous treks – including Kampala to Bushenyi, Kampala to Mbale, and Kampala to Fort Portal – highlight the growing impact of this nationwide initiative.

Uganda continues to grapple with a staggering road safety crisis, with over 4,000 lives lost annually due to road accidents, according to the 2023 Uganda Police report. Reckless driving, poor road infrastructure, and limited public awareness remain key contributors to the rising fatalities. In response, the Joe Walker Road Safety Campaign has taken an innovative approach – walking across the country to engage communities, educate road users, and advocate for stricter enforcement of road safety measures.

CCBU has been a steadfast partner in this mission, aligning its support with the UN General Assembly’s goal of reducing road traffic deaths by 50% by 2030. In 2022, the inaugural 350- kilometer Kampala-Bushenyi Walk laid the foundation for grassroots advocacy, followed by the Kampala-Mbale Walk in 2023 and the Kampala-Fort Portal Walk in 2024. Each of these treks has facilitated direct engagement with schools, boda boda riders, traffic officers, drivers, and community leaders.

The 2023 Joe Walker-Mbale report indicated a notable increase in awareness, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and a crackdown on reckless road behavior. The campaign has also strengthened collaboration between corporate stakeholders and government agencies in addressing road safety challenges.

Beyond supporting Joe Walker’s walks, CCBU has made road safety a core pillar of its operations. According to Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability Director at CCBU, road safety is not just a campaign but a long-term commitment embedded in the company’s culture.

“In 2022, we launched the Zero is Possible campaign to educate employees and the public on how to prevent road accidents and create a culture of safety. At CCBU, we believe that safety must be at the forefront of everything we do,” Magoola said.

With a fleet of more than 255 vehicles, CCBU has implemented various initiatives to promote safe driving, including a reward program for responsible drivers. In October 2023, the company received a prestigious safety award at the Coca-Cola East African Franchise Awards for achieving 730 days without a single road fatality at its Rwenzori and Namanve plants.

CCBU also conducts weekly defensive driving training, uses real-time monitoring with 3D cameras, and offers incentives to drivers who consistently demonstrate safe practices.

Additionally, the company works closely with logistics partners and distribution teams to enforce strict road safety standards.

As Uganda continues its fight against road traffic fatalities, partnerships like the one between Joe Walker and CCBU serve as a testament to the power of sustained advocacy and corporate responsibility. With every step taken on these road safety walks, lives are being changed, mindsets are being transformed, and the vision of safer roads for all comes closer to reality.