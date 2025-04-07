Housing Finance Bank steps up to tackle Uganda’s school water challenge

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bold move to address the growing water and sanitation crisis in Ugandan schools, Housing Finance Bank (HFB) has rolled out a targeted intervention to boost access to clean water and hygiene infrastructure. The Bank has unveiled its Water and Sanitation product, a dedicated financing solution that enables individuals and institutions to invest in affordable water and hygiene systems—especially in underserved communities.

As part of this initiative, HFB has already committed over Shs8 million to install rainwater harvesting systems at Maganjo UMEA Primary School in Nansana Municipality and Kadugala S.S. in Masaka, directly benefiting over 1,000 students. These interventions provide students with a consistent, safe water supply while helping to reduce disease outbreaks caused by poor sanitation and unsafe water.

Access to clean drinking water remains a serious challenge in Uganda. According to UNICEF, around 30% of Ugandans lack safe drinking water, with schools among the most affected. Data from the Ministry of Education and Sports shows that just 35% of primary schools have access to clean water, and over 70% lack basic sanitation facilities. This deficit contributes to rampant waterborne diseases and absenteeism, hindering academic performance and threatening students’ health.

Peace Ayebazibwe, executive director at Housing Finance Bank, emphasized the long-term impact of the new product. “The Water and Sanitation product is not just a financial offering—it’s a community investment. Through partnerships with solution providers like WaterQuip, we are making clean water accessible to schools that would otherwise go without,” she said.

The initiative reflects HFB’s broader strategy to integrate water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) as a cornerstone of its sustainability and social impact agenda. “We see WASH not just as CSR, but as a necessary foundation for community development,” Ayebazibwe added.

By prioritizing school infrastructure, Housing Finance Bank is reinforcing Uganda’s national development goals and advancing progress on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—particularly Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation).

HFB’s leadership in sustainable finance highlights the growing role of the private sector in closing the water access gap in Uganda. As the Bank continues to expand its clean water initiatives, it invites schools, communities, and businesses to explore financing options by contacting the bank.