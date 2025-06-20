Housing Finance Bank hosts second business clinic for small businesses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank proudly hosted the second edition of its Business Clinic series for the year, building on the momentum of the inaugural session that focused on empowering women in business.

This latest session broadened its scope to include micro and medium enterprises (SMEs), with a deliberate focus on high-impact sectors such as renewable energy, affordable housing, agribusiness, and technology-enabled enterprises—areas that align closely with the bank’s strategic commitment to inclusive national development.

Held at the bank’s head office in Kololo on June 19, the business clinic brought together a diverse group of participants and went beyond theory—offering practical, actionable insights on navigating access to finance, business management, tackling operational challenges, and building sustainable business models.

Michael Mugabi, the managing director of Housing Finance Bank, emphasized that the Business Clinic is more than a knowledge-sharing platform.

“It is a strategic initiative to directly address the unique challenges SMEs face and unlock the opportunities that can transform them into engines of innovation, employment, and inclusive growth. When we empower SMEs,” he said, “We are not only investing in individual success stories; we are accelerating Uganda’s transformation.”

Mugabi also commissioned a strategic partnership with the Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA), supported by the European Union, a partnership that goes beyond funding representing the Bank’s commitment to fueling Uganda’s green future.

The partnership unveiled tailored financial solutions for micro and small businesses, including flexible SME loans and innovative Green Financing. With innovative solutions like the Partial Repayment Scheme which covers up to 33% of the loan principal as a grant, the Bank is driving access to affordable, sustainable finance supporting Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the Sustainable Development Goals on climate action, decent work, innovation and partnerships.

In the area of affordable housing, the Bank highlighted its collaboration with companies such as Easy Housing, which are focused on developing low-cost, sustainable homes using eco-friendly materials and fast-construction technologies. Through such partnerships, Housing Finance Bank provides bespoke housing development financing, enabling developers to deliver affordable housing at scale—while meeting environmental sustainability standards.

Through initiatives like the Business Clinic, Housing Finance Bank continues to equip enterprises with the tools they need to thrive, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to walking the journey with Uganda’s business community. When SMEs succeed, the entire country benefits.