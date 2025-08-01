Housing Finance Bank champions parenting and family wellbeing in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank has joined a growing national movement to elevate parenting and strengthen families across Uganda. This commitment was demonstrated through its support of a national symposium held at Kololo Independence Grounds, under the theme: “Parental Involvement, Sex Education, and Children’s Wellbeing.”

The event brought together over 500 working mothers from the corporate and business sectors and was graced by the First Lady of Uganda, Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni, who delivered a keynote address.

Drawing from her personal experiences as a mother, the First Lady encouraged mothers to reflect deeply on their parenting journeys while exploring how greater involvement and open conversations about sex education can enhance children’s welfare.

“Protecting the moral integrity of our children is not a choice, it’s a responsibility,” Hon. Janet Museveni stated. “The government is committed to ensuring that educational content reflects Uganda’s core values. Our children’s future must be shaped with deliberate care.”

She further emphasized the need for increased parental presence and intentional guidance in nurturing the next generation, noting that many parents lack the tools and awareness to address emerging mental health issues among young people. Her call to action resonated with attendees, reinforcing the importance of a collective approach to parenting in today’s complex environment.

The event also drew Members of Parliament, Ministers, and heads of leading corporate institutions, underscoring its significance in national conversations about family, education, and social development.

The symposium was organized by Mama Tendo Foundation, which has spent 15 years transforming the lives of over 500,000 families through seminars, workshops, and online interventions. Under the leadership of founder Catherine Ruhweza, Mama Tendo has become a trusted voice for parenting support and empowerment in Uganda.

As a proud sponsor, Housing Finance Bank reaffirmed its commitment to family-centered development. Speaking on behalf of the Bank, Doreen Nyiramugisha, Head of Marketing and Communication at Housing Finance Bank, said: “At Housing Finance Bank, we believe that strong families are the foundation of thriving communities. Supporting parenting initiatives and open dialogue on sex education and children’s wellbeing aligns with our mission to empower individuals and families. Through partnerships like this with Mama Tendo Foundation, and products such as the HFB Woman loan, we are committed to building a healthier, more informed, and resilient generation.”

The event highlighted the importance of collaboration between government, private sector, and civil society in promoting child wellbeing. As part of its broader social impact agenda, Housing Finance Bank continues to invest in initiatives that go beyond banking to enrich the lives of Ugandans, with a particular focus on empowering families to thrive.

This commitment aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3 on Good Health and Well-being, which calls for ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages.

Housing Finance Bank recognizes that advancing family health and resilience requires more than financial products.

By supporting parenting dialogues, promoting women’s economic empowerment through solutions such as the HFB Woman loan, and offering Business Clinics that build practical skills and confidence, the Bank contributes to a stronger social fabric.

It is through these deliberate, sustained efforts that communities can become healthier, more inclusive, and better prepared to nurture the next generation.