Housing Finance Bank champions growth with nationwide business clinics for SMEs and women

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank has today (April 17) unveiled a powerful new initiative aimed at fueling the growth of Uganda’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and women-led businesses.

The newly launched HFB Business Clinics are designed as a transformative platform to deliver tailored financial solutions, expert advisory services, and practical business insights to entrepreneurs at all stages of development.

The first clinic, held under the theme “Women in Business,” gathered dynamic female entrepreneurs for a day of learning, empowerment, and collaboration. Participants were equipped with essential skills in business management, including supervision, record- keeping, sustainability practices, and strategic marketing—key components in building resilient enterprises.

Peace Ayebazibwe, executive director of Housing Finance Bank, underscored the significance of unity and collaboration among women in business. “We encourage all women to support one another, share experiences, and work together to overcome challenges. By doing so, we create new opportunities and drive inclusive economic growth,” she said.

Ayebazibwe also praised Uganda’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to inclusive development. She noted that the HFB Business Clinics were especially crafted to support entrepreneurs who face challenges in accessing traditional financial services, particularly women without conventional collateral. “Our clinics are about bridging the gap and empowering Ugandans to unlock their full potential,” she emphasized.

The launch event was marked by inspirational stories and a collective determination to reshape Uganda’s business landscape. By equipping entrepreneurs with tools and opportunities, Housing Finance Bank is advancing its mission to build an inclusive, financially literate, and sustainable economy.

Looking ahead, the Bank plans to roll out the HFB Business Clinics across Uganda, customizing each session to the specific needs of different business groups—from youth-led startups and agribusinesses to small-scale manufacturers and traders. The goal for 2025 is to train and empower over 1,000 small businesses across the country.

This initiative aligns with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the global Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those focused on financial inclusion, gender equality, and economic development. It also builds on recent partnerships and funding Housing Finance Bank has secured, including €50 million from the European Investment Bank to support women-led enterprises, Shs5billion from the Uganda Energy Credit Capitalization Company to promote renewable energy solutions like solar and biogas, and Government funding to support large-scale farmers with interest-free agricultural credit.