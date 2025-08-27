Housing Finance Bank and Pearl Marina estates partner to expand affordable homeownership in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Housing Finance Bank (HFB) and Pearl Marina Estates have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to reshape Uganda’s real estate and housing finance landscape. The partnership aims to make homeownership more accessible and affordable, while driving innovation and sustainability across the sector.

Through this collaboration, Housing Finance Bank will offer customized mortgage solutions tailored to the needs of aspiring homeowners. Pearl Marina Estates will complement this with its forward-looking approach to property development, creating a powerful synergy that addresses Uganda’s growing housing demand.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Michael Mugabi, Managing Director of Housing Finance Bank said: “At Housing Finance Bank, our purpose is financing a sustainable future for all. This partnership with Pearl Marina Estates brings that vision to life by enabling affordable and sustainable homeownership, while fostering a stronger ecosystem of professional real estate services. From selecting the right property to securing financing, our customers will now enjoy end-to-end support.”

The MOU lays the groundwork for innovation in housing finance, focusing on data-driven insights, customer-centric solutions, and operational excellence. Both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to sector-wide transformation, ensuring long-term value for clients and communities.

Pearl Marina Estates welcomed the partnership, applauding Housing Finance Bank’s leadership in advancing sustainable housing finance. The collaboration will prioritize seamless service delivery, affordability, and impact.

John Baptist Kaweesi, Head of Mortgages and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank, highlighted the urgency of the initiative:

“Uganda faces a housing deficit of approximately 3 million units. This partnership directly addresses that challenge by expanding access to mortgage financing, giving more Ugandans the opportunity to achieve their dream of owning a home.”

Echoing this sentiment, Piyush Dixit, General Manager at Pearl Marina Estates, emphasized the long-term vision: “This is more than a financial arrangement; it is a bold step towards shaping the future of real estate in Uganda. By combining our expertise, we will accelerate growth, unlock new opportunities, and deliver meaningful impact for aspiring homeowners.”

The partnership represents a milestone in Uganda’s housing sector and underscores the importance of collaboration in driving innovation, sustainability, and economic growth. Both institutions expressed confidence that this MOU will create lasting value for customers, stakeholders, and the wider community.