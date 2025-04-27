House, property burnt in revenge attack in Rukiga district

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Angry locals have burnt a house and destroyed other household property in a revenge attack in Rukiga District.

The attack followed the death of Christopher Atwebembere alias Saddam, a resident of Mushunga village in Nyakashebeya parish, Kashambya sub-county.

He was found lying dead along the Ruyumbu-Nyaruziba road in Mukatooki village last week. Atwebembere’s body was found with a deep wound on the left side of the face, with a damaged skull.

Atwebembere had been seen the previous day drinking alcohol from the bar and shop of Denis Turyasingura Nunga, in Mahura village, same parish. Turyasingura was later arrested by police after being found with two plastic chairs covered with blood and the deceased’s shoes inside his house.

Turyasingura was arrested alongside Danson Nasasira, Alyson Mwesigwa, and Denis Turyasiima for allegedly helping him to carry the body from the scene up to along the road where it was dumped.

John Tumuheirwe, Nyakashebeya parish, LCII Chairman, says that a group of angry residents in the wee hours of Saturday morning descended on Turyasingura’s shop, house and set it ablaze.

Tumuheirwe also says that angry locals burnt his motorcycle and two of his banana plantations in revenge.

Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region, says that police rushed to the scene and found the angry residents had fled.

****

URN