Hoima police arrests notorious thug

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Hoima has arrested one of the suspected thugs who have reportedly been stealing motorcycles from Hoima Central Police Station. The suspect has been identified as Johnson Tumuramye, 30, a resident of Kijungu cell in Hoima Municipality.

It is alleged that Tumuramye together with others still at large raided Hoima Central Police Station on June 12, 2020, and stole a motorcycle registration number UEB703R belonging to Dickson Kaahwa of Kyamagiiga village in Buhimba sub-county.

Kaahwa had parked his motorcycle outside the police station to process a clearance letter authorizing him to travel to Masindi district. The process is one of the restrictions imposed by the government in a pursuit to control movement as well as the spread of coronavirus disease.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that the Flying Squad started tracking the suspected thugs believed to have stolen the Motorcycle until they landed on Tumuramye, who had replaced the motorcycle registration number plate with another number UEA 980E.

According to Hakiza, three motorcycles have been stolen from Hoima central police station since the beginning of June.

The suspect who is currently detained at Hoima Central Police Station will be arraigned before the court on charges of theft.

*******

URN