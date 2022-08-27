Hoima councilors want district land board investigated

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hoima district councilors are demanding investigations into the activities of the district land board. The call follows the escalating cases of land grabbing and the existence of fraudulently acquired land titles in the area.

The councilors accuse the members of the board of allegedly conniving with land grabbers by issuing land titles, which they use to evict people from their ancestral land.

Patrick Rusoke, the LCV Councilor for Buraru sub county says the Hoima district land board committee should be investigated for allegedly fueling land conflict in the area.

Swaibu Nyangabyaki, the Hoima District Council Speaker says the increasing land disputes in the district are becoming a security threat. He wants a probe committee instituted to investigate the district land board and other leaders who are conniving with land grabbers.

Kadir Kirungi, the Hoima LC5 chairperson admits that many land grabbers have invaded the district with fraudulently acquired titles that are putting residents in tension.

Emmy Kateera, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC faults the Hoima district land board committee for being behind the rampant land conflicts in the district. He wants the entire land board investigated.

Yostance Ireba, the chairperson of the land board committee could not be reached for comment.

In July, Hoima district executive committee suspended the processing of land titles in Buraru and Kyabigambire sub-counties following escalating cases of fraud where some people are alleged to have acquired titles for land that is not theirs.

The suspension followed a meeting between leaders from the two sub-counties, district land board officials, victims, and Hoima district executive committee members.

It was noted that the increasing land disputes were threatening security in the area, forcing the district authorities to unanimously suspend all activities related to the processing of land titles in the two sub-counties.

It is alleged that there are about eight fraudulently acquired land titles in Buraru sub-county owned by different tycoons from the district and Kampala respectively.

