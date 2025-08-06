HOIMA-BULIISA ROAD CRASH: Hundreds flock mortuary to identify accident victims

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A sombre mood engulfed Hoima City mortuary as relatives of the victims of the Hoima-Buliisa road crash accident gathered to identify the bodies. Nineteen people were killed on the spot, while 13 others were critically injured.

The crash occurred at 11 p.m. at Nyabago cell, in Kigorobya Town Council near Hillside secondary school along the Hoima-Buliisa road. It involved a Fuso lorry registration number UBB 639W that was carrying more than 50 market vendors who were returning to Hoima City from a market in Buliisa.

The vehicle failed to climb a hill, lost control, and overturned severally times, killing nineteen people on the spot.

On Wednesday, many people were seen gathering around the mortuary, wailing and sobbing, attempting to gain access to the doorway.

Carolyne Basemera, a resident of Ishaka Kijungu cell that is situated near the city Mortuary, says, people started flocking the area at 5 a.m.

Joseph Kugonza, a resident of Kiryatete East cell, says, police should investigate the cause of the accident and come up with a detailed report.

Meanwhile, Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, says the bodies will only be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem.

He says currently they are compiling a list of those who perished in the accident and those injured.

According to Hakiza, the hunt for the driver is on.

*****

URN