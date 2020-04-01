HIV patients want restrictions on transport relaxed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | HIV patients in Bunyoro sub-region want the presidential directive on the restriction of movements relaxed. They say that the restriction is negatively impacting on them since they no longer access health facilities where they often have to go for antiretroviral therapy.

The patients contend that some of them stay far away from health facilities and restricting their movements tantamount to the terminating their lives. Immaculate Nyambugu, one of the persons living with HIV says that several patients have abandoned treatment as a result of the restrictions because they cannot easily walk to the health facilities.

Isabella Kyohairwe, a resident of Masindi who has also been enrolled on ARVs fears that many of them could lose their lives if the presidential directive is not relaxed. She wants the government to consider door-to-door delivery of ARVs to HIV Patients.

Latiff Ddumba, a resident of Kikuube district wants security teams in the district to allow them to use motorcycles to take them to health facilities so that they access treatment.

Robinah Tibakanya, the Coordinator Hoima District Forum for Persons Living with HIV/AIDS says the situation may escalate the HIV burden in Kampala because people with a suppressed viral load could easily degenerate and fall sick. She too wants an arrangement to facilitate the continuous supply of antiretroviral drugs for those who need them.

She too wants the government to allocate health officials money to enable them deliver drugs door to door to patients.

Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC says all HIV patients should get clearances from their area LC1 Chairpersons allowing them to go for treatment at the various health facilities.

