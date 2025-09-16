Hima Cement backs 4th Clash of Titans Schools Golf Tournament

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hima Cement has announced a Shs 65 million sponsorship package for the fourth edition of the Clash of Titans schools golf tournament, organizers said Monday.

The annual competition, which pits former students of Uganda’s leading schools against one another, will tee off September 20 at Uganda Golf Club before concluding with a grand finale September 27 at Entebbe Golf Club.

“This tournament continues to grow from strength to strength. For the fourth year running, we have managed to expand participation, and now over 25 schools will be represented,” said chief organizer Eng. Dr. Milton Edimu.

Hima Cement’s brand and communications manager, Joanne Kitawona, said the company is committed to promoting golf.

“This is our fourth tournament sponsorship this year after the Entebbe Captain’s Putter, Tooro Hima Open and the Kilembe Open,” Kitawona said.

“This is a competition between schools and we want to see which team embodies the strength and quality we stand for.”

Defending champions Ntare School will try to retain their crown against rivals including Kings College Budo, St Mary’s College Kisubi, Bweranyangi Girls, Gayaza High, Namilyango College and others.

Uganda Golf Club captain Paul Rukundo said hosting the opening round helps bring alumni together: “This tournament brings back golden school memories and strengthens bonds within the golfing community.”

Organizers say the event has grown from just five schools in 2022 to more than 25 this year, making it one of the fastest-growing fixtures on Uganda’s golf calendar.