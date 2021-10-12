High Court dismisses petition against Busongora South MP

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Fort Portal has dismissed with costs an election petition filed by former Busongora South County Member of Parliament Jackson Mbaju Kathika.

In January, the Electoral Commission declared Mujungu winner after garnering 7,601 votes against Mbaju’s 7,522 votes. Mbaju who contested as an Independent candidate challenged the election of Gideon Thembo Mujungu of the National Resistance Movement-NRM citing cases of voter bribery, ballot stuffing and the existence of ghost voters on the register.

He also challenged Mujungu’s academic qualifications alleging that he used forged documents during his nomination by the Electoral Commission.

In the initial hearings at Fort Portal high court, Mujungu dismissed all the allegations as baseless.

In the ruling delivered on Monday, Justice Victorious Katamba said that the evidence presented to the court by the petitioner was inadequate. Justice Katamba also said that she was convinced by the evidence presented before the court that Mujungu attained the required academic qualifications.

Justice Katamba also added that there was no evidence pinning ghost voters in Busongora South.

Mujungu hailed the ruling as a reaffirmation of the people’s choice of leadership and called for unity.

However, Mbaju said that he will appeal against the ruling.

Justice Katamba also dismissed with costs another election petition that was filed by former Mwenge North County MP in Kyenjojo district, Lawrence Akugizibwe against David Muhumuza.

Muhumuza, the National Resistance Movement-NRM candidate was declared the winner with 19,933 votes against Akugizibwe’s 17,754 votes.

*****

URN