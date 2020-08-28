‘Hello, President Trump, have you ever been to Uganda, sir?’

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | The Daily Show on Thursday took out full-page adverts in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times Thursday, mocking US President Donald Trump hours before his Republican National Convention speech.

The Ugandan influence on the show, where David kibuka and Joseph Opio are among the script writers for host Trevor Noah, was evident in the full-page ad for a fake Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons legal group.

The phone number on the advert supposedly provides said services to Trump. Calling 1-210-WH-CRIME (1-210-942-7463) leads to the following prompts; press 1 “if you are the president of the United States” or press 2 if you’re not.

When you press 1, you get this response, mentioning Uganda in not so good light, but probably in jest: “Have you ever been to Uganda, sir? It’s a beautiful country with a strong goat-based economy. And most important, it does extradite to the United States. At any time on or before Jan. 20, 2021 I can transport you and any members of your family you actually like to Uganda. I can provide this service for, I don’t know, $10 million. Let me know.”

The Daily Show is an American late-night talk and news satire television program. It airs Monday through Thursday on Comedy Central.

Full-page ad on the back of the A-section of today’s ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ — pic.twitter.com/LaivusLlrn — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) August 27, 2020