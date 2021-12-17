Heavy security deployment in Kayunga in anticipation of protests

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police and army have been deployed in Kayunga district in anticipation of protests from supporters of National Unity Platform-NUP.

On Friday morning, the Kayunga returning officer Jennifer Kyobutungi declared Andrew Muwonge as the winner of the district LC5 by-election with 31,830 votes while his closest rival and National Unity Platform-NUP candidate Harriet Nakwede got 31,308 votes.

Others who participated in the race include Majid Nyanzi, an independent candidate who got 1,287 votes, Jamir Kamoga another independent candidate who got 279 votes, Boniface Bandikubi 470 votes, and Anthony Waddimba of the Democratic Party who got 158 votes.

After Muwonge was announced winner, security personnel were deployed in Kayunga town council, Kangulumira, Busaana, and Kitimbwa town.

The District Police Commander Felix Mugizi, says that they have received information that Nakwede’s supporters are planning to protest.

Nakwede protested the results and threatened to incite her supporters to demonstrate claiming that the entire electoral process was marred by ballot stuffing, bribery and illegal arrest of her agents, and alternation of figures.

Wasswa Mufumbiro, NUP deputy spokesperson says they genuinely won the election but the EC has decided to alter the results.

On Thursday night at the tally center, John Mary Ssebuufu, one of Nakwede’s agents was thrown out of the tally center by counter-terrorism police. Ssebuufu claimed that results read by the polling officials from Nakyesanja parish in Kayonza sub-county were higher than the number of voters.

Several malpractices were reported in some parts of the district mainly in Kayunga, Kangulumira, Kitimbwa, Galiraya, and Kayonza sub-counties.

Kyobutungi notes that EC carried out investigations and found out that such cases were minor and there was no cause for alarm.

At Seeta-Nyiize, Kangulumira sub-county, voters accused EC officials of pre-ticking ballots in favor of Muwonge.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission says security was deployed to manage chaotic situations calling people to appreciate the commission’s efforts they make to always establish fairness.

The NRM Director for Mobilization, Rosemary Seninde says the victory attained today has been worked for and hence deserved.

*****

URN