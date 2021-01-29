Heavy security deployment in Entebbe in anticipation of protests

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The army and police have been deployed heavily in Entebbe Municipality in anticipation of protests following Monday’s Mayoral elections.

Protests broke out on Monday after independent candidate Fabris Rulinda was declared the winner with 6,703 votes. In the second position was National Resistance Movement-NRM’s Mutebi with 6,342 votes. Kayanja, in third place, got 5,576 votes, followed by Nassuna with 2,499 votes and Ssimbwa got 45 votes. Also, former Entebbe Municipality MP Kawuma got 521 votes and Muwonge scored 13 votes.

However, Kayanja and Mutebi’s supporters protested the results and accused the Electoral; Commission of alleged vote-rigging. During the protests, the LC Chairman of Katabi-Kitubulu village in Entebbe Eric Kyeyune was shot dead.

Since then, tensions in the municipality have been high forcing the heavy deployment of security personnel.

Several security officers, in uniform and plainclothes, have been deployed in almost all public places such as the Works ministry playground opposite Entebbe Central Market, Old Kampala Road, Entebbe-Kampala highway among others.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the deployment follows reports of planned protests by a section of residents.

However, some of the DP supporters condemn the heavy deployment. Assumpta Maria Nakamya, the Municipal Councillor for Katabi-Busambaga says soldiers should be professional and steer clear of politics.

“The deployment in the municipality is too much because they think we are going to riot. No. We will hold peaceful protests until Kayanja is declared the winner,” Nakamya says.

Robinah Namwanje, a resident of Entebbe says that the deployment has made it difficult for the business community to operate smoothly.

“I pray that this issue is resolved soon. Otherwise, Entebbe is now like a battlefield. People even fear their shadows because soldiers are everywhere, “Namwanje.

Ssali Magwa, the spokesperson DP in Entebbe, says the Electoral Commission must review the declaration because the tally centre was surrounded by soldiers when Musinguzi declared the results.

********

URN