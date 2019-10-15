Heavy rains destroy houses in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT At least seven families in Kasese have been left homeless after the houses in which they were staying in were destroyed by heavy rains.

The Monday heavy downpour left five houses in Kidodo cell of Kasese municipality destroyed.

Another house was demolished in Saluti Cell while the other house was in Mahango Sub County.

Salim Babu, a resident of Saluti A cell says that the heavy rains caused floods which nearly submerged his house causing one of the walls to collapse.

Babu said he was lucky that at the time the incident happened, his wife and the children were awake and sensed that the building might collapse and moved outside.

In Kidodo cell of Central division Kasese municipality, 21 toilets, 3 fences and five houses were demolished in the heavy rains.

Sharif Masereka, a resident in Kidodo whose latrine was also washed away, said he fears for a possible outbreak of cholera since many latrines have been washed away.

He says that Kasese Municipal Council should develop a drainage system to prevent such occurrences.

Sanyu Gideon Ntabose the Vice Kasese LCV Chairperson said that there is need for the residents of Kasese to desist from erecting unapproved structures.

Ntabose argued that unplanned housing and settlements are partly to blame for the menace that happens in Kasese town when heavy rains happen.

Kasese district is prone to extreme weather conditions ranging from floods, stormy winds and landslides.

In 2013, 2014 and 2015, the district suffered floods that left property worth billions of shillings destroyed in Kasese town.

*****

URN