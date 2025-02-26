Heavy deployment at EC Offices as nominations for Kawempe North by-election start

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police and the army have jointly deployed around the Electoral Commission (EC) offices in Kawempe. The road leading to the EC offices from Ttula Road and Gayaza Road at Akamwesi has been closed, with no vehicles or Boda bodas allowed to pass.

Erias Nalukoola Luyimbaazi, who was scheduled to be nominated at exactly 11 a.m., faced delays after his campaign manager, Charles Sserubiri, who had the nomination papers, was abducted, leaving Nalukoola stranded at the EC offices.

Currently, Nalukoola is seated at the gates of the EC, filling out fresh nomination papers with the assistance of National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General Lewis Lubongoya. Leaders from NUP at the EC offices are calling on supporters to come and second Nalukoola after the loss of his nomination papers.

However, Sserubiri, who was abducted at 8 a.m., has just been released. Nalukoola is also accompanied by the Leader of Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, Kawempe Mayor Emmanuel Sserunjogi, and former Kawempe North MP Latif Sebaggala, among other party members.

So far, Hanifah Kaladi, an NRM cadre who chose to run as an independent candidate, has been nominated, though her nomination process faced some delays. Muhammad Luwemba, who was the late Muhammad Ssegirinya’s assistant, has also been nominated, but he encountered challenges as his academic documents initially failed to match, though the issue was later resolved.

***

URN