Hearing of Burora hate speech case flops

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has failed to start hearing the case in which former Rubaga Division Deputy Resident City Commissioner Herbert Anderson Burora is accused of hate speech and spreading malicious information to demean the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

The hearing on Wednesday failed to take off before the Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi because no prosecutor or state Attorney was in Court to start adducing evidence or witnesses to testify against Burora. The case was adjourned to June 16th.

In the previous court session, the court heard that negotiations between the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, and Burora to settle the dispute out of Court failed; hence, the matter is expected to go for a full trial.

Burora maintains his innocence concerning the six charges against him and is out on bail. He is charged with six counts of Hate speech and spreading malicious information to demean the person of the Speaker of Parliament.

The Prosecution alleges that between March and June 2024 in the areas of Kampala District or thereabout, while using a computer via his X Handle Harder HB shared malicious information about the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Anita Annet Among, showing that Among us a Torturer, murderer, and kidnapper, and corrupt.

According to the prosecution, the information is likely to ridicule, degrade, or demean and promote hostility against Among.

Trouble for Burora, who had served as a Deputy RCC for more than five years in both Nakawa Division and Rubaga, started around March 2024 when he started posting information condemning corruption in Parliament, especially perpetrated by the Speaker of Parliament, Among.

He was accordingly suspended from the office in a March 14th, 2024 letter by Hajji Yunus Kakande to pave way for investigations, and directed to hand over to the Deputy RCC for Kampala Central.

The letter indicated that Burora had been summoned for a meeting where he was faulted for having violated official advice, but he continued to issue statements on social media, which was contrary to Uganda Public Service Standing Orders(2021).

However, after being suspended for 28 days, Burora chose to resign on March 18th, 2024, saying he wanted to protect his conscience.

****

URN