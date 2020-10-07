Health Ministry rules out Ebola outbreak in Masindi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Results from the samples of a man who died recently in Masindi district with Ebola-like symptoms have turned out negative.

The 28-year-old man from Kitanyata 2 village in Kiruuli sub county was rushed to Masindi Hospital on Friday last week with severe fever, diarrhoea and oozing blood from his nose and mouth.

He died shortly after arrival at Masindi Hospital. His relatives retrieved the body from the hospital without clearance prompting a team of health workers to storm the funeral and conduct the burial.

Patrick Baguma, the Masindi District Health Officer, says the samples taken from the deceased were tested for Ebola and other hemorrhagic fevers at the Uganda Virus Research Institute-UVRI and found to be negative.

He dismissed fears that there was a fresh Ebola outbreak in the district.

Baguma called for calm among residents and asked them to be cautious and report suspicious cases to health officers for quick response.

