Health Ministry hails Police on new Electronic Express Penalty System

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has welcomed the implementation of the Electronic Express Penalty System against errant drivers.

The system is an automated system designed to detect and enforce traffic violations using CCTV cameras and digital number plates. It is part of the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), which aims to reduce road accidents and improve road discipline.

The system will automate penalties for common traffic violations, including speeding and red-light offenses.

Unlike in the past, when the fines would end up with the vehicle owners, the fines will be payable by the offending drivers. The system is designed in a way that it can help in identifying the offenders and tracking vehicles with outstanding penalties.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Senior Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Health, says that the implementation of the penalty is welcome because it will reduce the burden of health workers attending to accident victims. Ainebyoona says that the penalty will also create discipline among drivers and riders, thus reducing the number of deaths resulting from accidents.

Ainebyoona urged drivers and riders to abide by the traffic rules and guidelines to avoid being victims of the penalty.

Moses Chelogoi, principal radiologist at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, says that out of 80-130 patients the department seeking computed tomography (CT) scan services, 80 percent are accident victims.

Chelogoi says that the majority of the accident victims are male boda boda riders with head injuries. Chelogoi says that before the extension of CT scan services at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, all victims from the Kigezi region would be rushed to Mbabara.

According to records from the Uganda police force, road crashes increased by 6.4% from 23,608 in 2023 to 25,107 in 2024. Fatal crashes also rose by 6.1%, from 4,179 to 4,434. Between February 23 and March 1, 2025, 53% of the total deaths recorded were due to motorcycle crashes, while 23% were pedestrian-related.