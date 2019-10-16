Health Minister warns against sabotaging immunization campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Health Ruth Aceng has warned cultural and religious leaders against sabotaging the mass immunisation exercise against measles and rubella.

The exercise startet today across the country and is targeting 18 million children from nine months to 15 years.

Speaking at the launch of the mass Measles-Rubella and polio vaccination campaign at Mayuge district headquarters on Tuesday Aceng, said culprits will be prosecuted.

Aceng asked parents to immunize their children and save money and time wasted while footing hospital bills to treat children suffering from preventable diseases.

Aceng further says that 1.3 million children are under-immunized and have not fulfilled their immunization schedule.

Dr Yonas Tegegn, the World Health Organisation-WHO Country Representative tasked local leaders to start door to door campaign mobilization to help them to earn trust from parents who are easily misled.

Meanwhile, police in Mbale have arrested three members of the 666 enjili religious cult for allegedly preaching against the Measles-Rubella and Polio immunization campaign.

They are Francis Kawanga Gudoi the pastor, Samwel Madagi and Rogers Namugoa both residents of Kilayi parish, Bubyangu sub county in Mbale district.

They were arrested on Tuesday following a tip from the medical officials who had gone to immunize children.

Rashid Cherogoyi, the Bubyangu sub-county Measles-Rubella supervisor said that the immunization team on Tuesday went to Bubyangu to register children, but some families refused to turn up.

The five-day immunization campaign ends on Sunday.

