Health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Cape Town, South Africa | Xinhua | South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement late on Sunday.

“I am now in quarantine at home and both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus,” Mkhize was quoted as saying in the statement.

The health minister was tested on Saturday after showing mild symptoms.

“I will use this quarantine period to rest and recharge because our task to improve the health services of our country and the lives our people even post COVID-19 remains of paramount importance,” the minister said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa’s worst affected country hit the 700,00 mark on Friday since the first case was diagnosed in March this year.

According to the latest government data on Monday, South Africa has registered a total of 703,793 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,471 deaths.

“Let us not dare regress,” Mkhize said. “Whatever we do and wherever we go, we have to keep in mind that there remains a risk of a second wave. This virus only spreads through movement and contact of people. Therefore we must all play our part. We must protect ourselves and those we love.”

*****

Xinhua