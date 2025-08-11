Monday , August 11 2025
Harami team wins I&M Katogo Golf Series

Harami team wins I&M Katogo Golf Series

The Independent August 11, 2025

One of the 79 teams that participated on Saturday

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Team Harami won the Daytona I & M golf series at Entebbe Club on Saturday with a total score of 609.

Moses Ochole and Mulungi Sseruwo returned nett scores of 301 and 308 to beat a field of 79 teams that played on either side of the course in Entebbe.

The mode of play for the daylong tournament was Daytona; the Katogo series has had several formats during the course of the year.

Team Street, made up of Charles Kakaire and Albert Otete, finished runners-up with a total of 630 while BMP made up of Ronald Pulle and Francis Mukonyezi was third with 638 on the day.

Par Boyz and Cocody finished the top five with 665 and 666 to finish fourth and fifth respectively.

No golfer managed the hole-in-one prize,  and the car sponsored by Victoria Motors and insured by GA Insurance was returned.

The tournament was sponsored by I&M Bank, with co sponsors RwandAir, Johnnie Walker, GA Insurance, Victoria Motors, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort

