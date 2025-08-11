Harami team wins I&M Katogo Golf Series

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Team Harami won the Daytona I & M golf series at Entebbe Club on Saturday with a total score of 609.

Moses Ochole and Mulungi Sseruwo returned nett scores of 301 and 308 to beat a field of 79 teams that played on either side of the course in Entebbe.

The mode of play for the daylong tournament was Daytona; the Katogo series has had several formats during the course of the year.

Team Street, made up of Charles Kakaire and Albert Otete, finished runners-up with a total of 630 while BMP made up of Ronald Pulle and Francis Mukonyezi was third with 638 on the day.

A Hole-in-One for Hospitality:

The third leg of the Katogo Golf Series successfully blended the competitive thrill of the Daytona format at @EntebbeClub1901 with an exceptionally executed 19th Hole experience. pic.twitter.com/puGfrCxakR — Under Par (@UnderPar_UG) August 10, 2025

Par Boyz and Cocody finished the top five with 665 and 666 to finish fourth and fifth respectively.

No golfer managed the hole-in-one prize, and the car sponsored by Victoria Motors and insured by GA Insurance was returned.

The tournament was sponsored by I&M Bank, with co sponsors RwandAir, Johnnie Walker, GA Insurance, Victoria Motors, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort