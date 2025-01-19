Hamas hands over list of hostages it plans to release on January 19 to intermediaries

CAIRO | TASS | The Palestinian movement Hamas has handed over the list with names of three Israeli hostages planned to be released on Sunday, January 19, to intermediaries, according to a statement posted on the Telegram channel of the movement.

“Some time ago Hamas handed over the names of three hostages it plans to release to intermediaries,” the radicals said.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said earlier on Sunday that Romi Gonen (aged 24), Emily Demari (aged 28), and Doron Steinbrecher (aged 31) would be released on January 19.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced on January 15 that Israel and Hamas reached a deal to release hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and impose a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave through mediation efforts by Doha, Washington and Cairo. During the 42-day first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Hamas will free 33 hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and detention centers, he said.