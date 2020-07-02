Hakimi joins Inter Milan from Real Madrid

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Achraf Hakimi has completed his move from Real Madrid to Inter Milan on a five-year deal, the Nerazzurri confirmed on Thursday.

The 21-year-old came through the youth academy of Real Madrid and joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2018 on a loan deal.

Hakimi has imposed himself at the Signal Iduna Park this season as the Real Madrid loanee provided nine goals and 10 assists on three fronts for the Bundesliga side.

“The Moroccan, who was born in 1998, has joined the Nerazzurri on a permanent basis from Real Madrid and has signed a contract which will last until 30 June 2025,” read a statement of Inter Milan.

According to media resources, the Nerazzurri will pay Real Madrid 40 million euros with a related bonus of up to five million euros for Hakimi while the Moroccan will earn about five million euros per year.

