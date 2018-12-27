Hajji Hussein Kyanjo on politics of honesty and openness

Kampala, Uganda | AGNES NANTABA | Hajji Hussein Kyanjo is a former MP of Makindye East constituency in Kampala district. He was one of the most candid opposition figures in the eighth and part of the ninth parliament, a position enhanced by his moderate approach to legislative issues generally, yet very uncompromising on others. Then he was struck by sickness and his speech failed.

In 2011 he was on a trip to Johannesburg, South Africa when he woke up in the morning only to discover that he was struggling to speak. He imagined it was something small that could be fixed easily by a doctor on return home but he was diagnosed with dystonia, a movement disorder in which a person’s muscles contract uncontrollably. The contraction causes the affected body part to twist involuntarily, resulting in repetitive movements or abnormal postures. Dystonia can affect one muscle, a muscle group, or the entire body.

Although the doctors pointed to about three potential causes of the problem including inheritance of the disease, effects of a serious accident or poison. Kyanjo sticks to the poison bit and is unwilling to investigate the suspects or even the motive.

“Only God can tell and as Islam says, we shall have no control over our body parts on the Day of Judgment,” he says.

Back then engaging him in conversation appeared like one was torturing him and many people avoided it. He is much better today. His speech is less labored and he comfortably chats for hours. His words are still drawn out but he sits in a simple office space at Tirupati Mall in Kabalagala where he meets with people in his private capacity. To many political analysts, he remains one of the hardest hitting law makers in the history of Uganda. Kyanjo keeps an eye on the political events of the country as they unfold. He is often consulted by sitting MP’s and other political figures.

“Mine was politics of honesty and openness, “says Kyanjo about his tenure in parliament, “My politics was shaped by the kind of training that I undertook.”

Prior to winning the Makindye West seat in 2006, Kyanjo was the spokesperson of a little known party, JEEMA, and campaign manager of its presidential candidate, Kibirige Mayanja in 2001. He also run for the Makindye West seat in 2001 and lost. He won re-election in 2011 but did not complete the term due to illness.

The American embassy chose him to be among the observers of elections in 1996 that brought U.S. President Bill Clinton for the second term in office. He says he received a lot of training on conduct as a legislator during the trip. After scooping the MP position, he still went about searching for a skilled and experienced legislator and reached out to Emmanuel Pinto who coached him on how to deal with anger and the press. Kyanjo also sponsored himself to visit the House of Commons where he met Jack Straw who also trained him.

He says serving in parliament consumed a lot of his time but it is worth it and “any good MP lets go of many other things”.

One of his highest moments in the house was maintaining his position against government sale of Mabira forest. His role in street demonstrations landed him in Luzira prison. He says he doesn’t regret it because it paid off; the forest wasn’t sold.

As a member of the defense committee and shadow minister of Internal Affairs and Human Rights in parliament, Kyanjo also fought against army representatives in parliament coming from one region. He wanted it balanced. Kyanjo has since returned to private business.

Born in 1960 in Ntuuma Bukomansimbi district, Kyanjo the seventh born of 10 children of Hajji Siliman Zirabamuzaale and Mariam Nabuuma, started school in the same village attended Islamic education (Madarasa) at the current Bilal Islamic School in Bwaise, then back to the village and Kako primary school. He proceeded to Masaka Secondary School before joining Makerere University in 1983 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Fine Art.

He chose to go into self-employment as a graphics designer and supplier of printing materials until he joined parliament. Kyanjo married his first wife at only 21 years as a student at Masaka Secondary school. By the time, he entered university; they had their first born child. In 2007, he married a second wife who passed on recently. He has six children. Kyanjo’s wish is to be remembered for being honest, consistent and respectful.