Gulu University Dean of Students remanded over theft

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Gulu Grade One Magistrate Christine Turibamwe has remanded the Gulu University Dean of Students over theft.

Christopher Mwetwage Mpora, 49, was charged with three counts of theft, forgery and uttering a false document.

Court heard that on June 15, 2020, at Centenary Bank in Gulu city, Mpora knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false document to wit a forged Centenary Bank Gulu branch withdrawal form of cash 3,550,000 Shillings in the names of Goma Oil Ginnery, and that he stole the money belonging to Mildred Anena Alou.

Mpora and Anena opened a joint business of a petrol station called Goma Oil Ginnery, in Koch-Goma sub county in Nwoya district. Mpora allegedly withdrew the money fraudulently by forging Anena’s signature.

He was arrested and released on bond on 23 July last year, but jumped the bond promoting police to launch a hunt for him only to be arrested on Wednesday last week.

Mpora however pleaded not guilty for all three counts and applied for bail. Christine Turibamwe, the Gulu Grade One Magistrate denied him bail and remanded him to Gulu central prison until April 15 when he will again appear before the court.

*****

URN