Gulu Archdiocese organized historic celebrations – Namugongo rector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rector of Namugongo Catholic Martyrs’ Shrine, Rev. Vincent Lubega says this year’s Uganda’s Martyrs’ Day celebrations have been historic, something he had never witnessed since pilgrimage to the shrine began more than five decades ago.

Rev. Lubega says there were many preparation elements on which Gulu Archdiocese scored highly in organizing the annual event celebrated in Monday. He cites general sanitation, organizations and security as well as healthcare services amongst some of the parameters that have been all-time best.

He says although some people were denied entry into the shrine for security reasons, the move was to prevent circumstances which could lead to stampede and other security glitches.

Members of the Central Organizing Committees from Gulu Archdiocese are equally celebrating the success of the day.

Dr James Lam Lagoro, the Master of Ceremony who served as the deputy chairperson protocol committee says he is thrilled with the success they recorded.

Fred Onono, a Member of the Protocol subcommittee says he is grateful they performed well despite financial challenges in the beginning.

Christine Arach Sundry, the Chairperson of Catholic Women’s Association in Atanga Parish says it was her first time to see such huge success at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine.

It is the second time Gulu Archdiocese is animating the Uganda Martyrs’ day celebration at Namugongo after 2003, a year after the Martyrs of Paimol, blessed Daudi Okello and Jildo Irwa were beatified by Pope John Paul II.

*****

URN