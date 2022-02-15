Gulu Archdiocese offers land for Gen. Lokech stadium in Agago

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu Archdiocese has offered land to Agago District Local Government for the construction of a stadium in memory of Gen. Paul Lokech.

The stadium will be constructed at Ajali Anyena Primary School, a Catholic founded school in Agago Town Council, Agago district.

Lokech is a former Deputy Inspector General of Police. He died last year after a short illness.

Baptist Olanya, the Chairperson Ajali Anyena School Management Committee, says plans to develop eight acres of vacant land at the school was conceived during a meeting with parents in 2017.

Olanya reveals that although the initial plan was to construct a Girls’ Secondary School, a Church or a stadium, in 2018 they prioritized the construction of a stadium. However, the district physical planner told them that the eight acres were not enough for a stadium and they requested for more land from Gulu archdiocese, which later donated eight more acres.

He says they realized that building a stadium would help raise revenue to build other infrastructure such as a changing room and dormitory for girls at Anyena primary School, a hall and teachers’ accommodation.

Leonard Ojok, the district chairperson acknowledged that the district got a land donation from Gulu archdiocese, and the agreement is that it will be used specifically for building a sports stadium.

Moris Ocana, the district vice chairperson said although the district had plans of constructing a stadium, they didn’t had not come up with a name. However, when Gen. Lokech died, they decided that the stadium will be named after him. he said this was decided during a council meeting in Pader because gen. Lokech was a peace loving person and unifying person, the same way sports unites people.

Ocana says the district has already given a 20 milling shillings to start clearing the area for the stadium, drawing a master plan and goal post for the stadium among others.

He says the stadium will greatly help in improving the talents of children in the district and beyond.

Joseph Toorac Ojok, the LCI of Anyena Central, says the stadium is optimistic that the stadium will bring many business opportunities in the Town Council. He says the stadium name is attractive, because Gen Paul Lokech was loved, and popular because of his peace building assignments in other countries.

Rose Akot, the councilor of Agago central ward, says the community are ready to volunteer in any way to ensure that the construction of the stadium is started and completed. Akot suggested that an annual prayer be held in honor of Gen. Lokech.

Andrew Akena Akera, the Agago District Physical Planner, says the stadium shall be constructed in phases. Akera says they have not yet estimated how much the stadium project will cost, but it is planned to have a parking yard for 100 vehicles, running track, football pitch, netball court, basketball court, swimming pool and volleyball court among others.

******

URN