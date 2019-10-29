Guards misusing guns: What happens after their arrest?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There has been an increase in the number of private security guards arrested in the recent past for misusing their firearms. The latest incident happened mid this month when a joint team of police and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence -CMI arrested three security guards attached to a Fuel pump station in Bwebajja, along Entebbe road in Wakiso district for alleged robbery.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga identified the suspects as David Mawanda aka Seka, Gerald Nsubuga and Ronald Pulusiya. According to police, the trio could attend to guard duties during daytime and turn into robbers in the night. The arrest of the suspects came a week after Kajjansi police arrested two suspects for robbing a banker, Allan Mwesigwa.

During the search, police discovered that the duo had guns belong to private security firms. In some incidents, both police and the army pick up private security guards for using their guns to threaten members of the public while some are picked up for being drunk on duty.

Senior Superintendent of Police –SSP, Apollo Kateeba, the Acting Commissioner In charge of Private Security and Firearms Department, says private security guard accused of misusing their firearms are immediately picked and charged. He says the fate of the suspect and weapons are determined depending on the magnitude of the crime committed.

If a guard uses his gun to threaten public, Kateeba says the guard is arrested and his gun confiscated. Police writes to the private security company where the suspect belongs instructing them never to deploy the guard again because he is deemed dangerous to the community.

“If the security guard is staggering, action can be taken against that person. But if a gun has not been involved, we can charge the person holding the gun. We can also advise accordingly because he is dangerous to the community,” Kateeba said.

Kateeba said murder, attempted murder or robbery cases involving security guards and guns can only be solved through court processes.

Grace Matsiko, the Chairperson Uganda Private Security Association –UPSA, says there are very few incidences where security guards have been arrested for gun misuse. He says they say no problem with police arresting security deemed dangerous to society.

Matsiko adds that there very few cases where their guards have committed crimes such as robbery or murders using guns compared to other government security agencies like the army and police.

He agrees with Kateeba that a gun that has committed a crime should only be redeployed after the case has been resolved.

******

URN