Guard arrested for shooting Bugolobi businesswoman dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel have arrested a private security guard for allegedly shooting a businesswoman dead. The incident happened on Friday night at Bugolobi, Nakawa Division, in Kampala.

The deceased has since been identified as Zainabu Mutesi while the suspect is Arode Aijuka.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, said Aijuka who is an employee of Security Plus Ltd, developed a quarrel with Mutesi at around 9 pm.

Owoyesigyire said Mutesi who was 48 years old was killed by a single bullet discharged by Aijuka inside Bugolobi market. It has since been established that Mutesi operated a drinks and merchandise store within Bugolobi Market building.

“During the unfortunate confrontation, the security guard allegedly moved a distance of about three meters and fired a single shot at the store where the victim was situated. Mutesi Zainabu was critically injured and promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Despite all efforts, she tragically succumbed to the injuries she sustained,” Owoyesigyire said.

Aijuka fled the scene but a hunt mounted by military and police led to his arrest on Saturday. Aijuka is currently detained at Jinja Road Policing Division while Mutesi’s body has since been taken to Mulago Hospital mortuary.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the Police observed that the suspect had fled with his rifle. However, through diligent efforts, we were able to apprehend the suspect today in this morning, and he is currently detained at Jinja Road Police. We have also successfully recovered the suspected murder weapon,” Owoyesigyire said.

Bugolobi and Jinja police have started adding pieces together to establish the exact reason that prompted the deceased and the suspect to engage in a quarrel.

Gun violence dominated the months of May and June whereby police officers, soldiers, and private security guards killed a number of people including the Minister of State for Labour Col Charles Okello Engola, and vlogger Isma Olaxes alias Jjaja Ichuli.

URN