GOVT: We trust University Council to handle Makerere troubles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has said it is confident that the Makerere University council will be able to manage the chaos at the University before it gets out of hand.

The institution is in disarray following the suspension of Makerere University Academic Staff Association Chairperson Deus Kamunyu and two others; Bennet Magara and Joseph Kalema both leaders of the Makerere Administrative Staff Association – MASA by the University Vice chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe.

The staff were accused of insubordination and inciting staff against the university an allegation that stem from staff demanding for pending issues raise like salary enhancement.

This has led to a stand off between the joint university association members and the University management as the staff have decided to stage a protest in solidarity with the suspended colleagues while the University management maintains the staff should get back to work.

The thousands of students affected have also joined in the protest,with several of them including the Giuld speaker Isaac Kwagala for calling for a general assembly.

Government has said they will not intervene unless Makerere council fails to handle the situation.

State Minister for Higher Education Muyingo Chrysestom in interview with URN says Makerere has a strong and effective council which is working around the clock to resolve this problem.He says the council is still in control since it is the supreme Governing body of the University.

Muyingo says Government has a lot of trust in the council and the situation will not get out of hand.

Although students were meant to resume on 19th January, no lectures have been going on following the protest. In their joint statement in January, the staff demanded that there should be an end to attacks on University associations and its staff members by the vice chancellor, that the Dr. Thomas Tayebwa and Bruce Balaba Kabaasa be removed from the University council, saying their stay is irregular.

They also want Ruth Iteu to represent MUASA on the University council. They have hired the services of Isaac Ssemakadde, a lawyer from the Centre for Legal Aid to ensure justice for the suspended officers.

****

URN