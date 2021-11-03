Gov’t warns tertiary institutions against admitting unvaccinated students

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has warned tertiary institutions against allowing unvaccinated students to attend classes.

On Monday, the institutions resumed following several months of closure following the outbreak of Covid-19.

In September, President Yoweri Museveni cleared Universities and other higher institutions to reopen on the condition that all the staff both teaching and non-teaching, and students are vaccinated.

Dr Monica Musenero, the Minister for Science and Innovations who is also a member of the national COVID-19 task force, asked all institutions to abide by the President’s guidelines.

According to Dr Musenero, the learners were given adequate time to get vaccinated. She insisted that vaccines are accessible in many centres across the country.

Dr Musenero said that a team has been dispatched to several institutions to ensure that the guidelines are adhered to.

On Friday, Dr Pius Coxwell Achanga, the Director Quality Assurance National Council for Higher Education-NCHE asked the institutions to put in place guidelines based on their capacity.

Saul Waigolo, the spokesperson of NCHE says vaccination is a priority to all institutions and they should abide by the guidelines.

The government is targeting to vaccinate 31,000 students above 18 years and 550,000 teachers.

URN