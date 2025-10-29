Gov’t urged to strengthen road safety policies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament have urged government to review and strengthen road safety policies to curb the rising number of fatal road accidents across the country saying many of them are preventable.

This call follows the tragic road crash along the Kampala–Gulu highway on 22 October 2025 which claimed 46 lives.

Lawmakers described the accident as a wakeup call to address long-standing gaps in the enforcement and regulation of road use.

Chairing the sitting of the House on Tuesday, 28 October2025, the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa said that drivers of bigger vehicles operate with impunity often claiming right of way and endangering other road users. “I was nearly crushed by a Sino truck driver; he came for me and hit the car behind me, thereafter parked and ran away. We talked to the owners, but they were arrogant. They think people should get off the road for them. These trucks carrying sand and cows will finish people,” Tayebwa said.

Buhweju County Member of Parliament, Francis Mwijukye decried the destruction of rural bridges and roads caused by overloaded trucks urging the Ministry of Works and Transport to empower local governments to regulate their operations.

“These heavy trucks have destroyed almost all bridges in our villages. In my constituency alone, they have so far spoilt five bridges. The ministry should find a way of getting districts to come up with bylaws on how to regulate the trucks,” Mwijukye said.

Wakiso District Woman MP, Ethel Naluyima pointed out the absence of proper road signage at known black spots saying it is one of the leading contributors to fatal accidents. She called on the Works Ministry to identify and mark all accident-prone areas.

Legislators also proposed strict penalties for careless drivers, including a system to track driving permits of those with repeated traffic offenses.

They said a clear record of high-risk drivers will help authorities suspend or revoke permits before accidents happen.

Elderly Persons’ MP, Joy Waako appealed to government to enforce the requirement for long-distance buses to have two drivers per route, especially as the festive season approaches.

“We are entering the festive season and government should take precaution. People drive at terrific speeds because the more journeys drivers make, the more money they are paid. For long journeys let us enforce the policy that each bus carrying passengers should deploy two drivers,” said Waako.

According to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report (2024), the country recorded 25,107 road traffic accidents representing a 6.4 per cent increase from 2023.

*****

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda