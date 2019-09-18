Gov’t to set-up nine regional vocational training centers for skilling youth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government is set to establish a total of nine regional vocational training centers under the Special Presidential Initiative on skilling the youth program across the country.

The nine regional centers are to be established in Lango, Acholi, Tooro, Karamojong, Ankole, Teso, and Busoga. Previously, the program was only piloted in some centers within Wakiso and Kampala districts since 2017.

For Lango sub region, the center will be built at the Aler community land in Lira district.

Under this program, youth are made to undergo a six-month mandatory training on tailoring, bakery, metal wielding and fabrication, carpentry, hairdressing, weaving, knitting, and shoe-making.

Lucy Nakyobe, the State House Controller who is also coordinating the program says they have secured about 130 billion shillings to kick start the project this financial year.

According to Nakyobe, the constructions of the training structures shall start as soon as possible at a cost of more than 20 billion shillings.

Without specifying the total number of youths to be trained in Lango sub region, Nakyobe says the youth will have to undergo a six-month training before being equipped and graduated after completing.

Nakyobe said on Tuesday while meeting leaders of Lango in Lira town that training workshops, showrooms and dormitories will be built for the trainees.

Alex Oremo Alot, the Lira district LCV chairperson said they have allocated about 200 acres of land at Aler Community farm in Ngetta Sub County to State House for this particular project. He says they are hopeful the project will directly empower youth within the region and boost their economic status.

James Omara Elem, the Lira district youth representative said the project will empower youth with skills, hence creating employment.

Recently about 8,000 youths from various training centers in Kampala and Wakiso districts graduated after acquiring skills in tailoring, bakery, metal wielding and fabrication, carpentry, hairdressing, weaving, knitting, and shoe-making.

*****

URN