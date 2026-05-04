Nsubuga returns to URBRA, pledges to prioritise pension inclusion and tackle emerging risks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Martin Anthony Nsubuga has resumed his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA).

He is back following a new five-year tenure handed to him from May 1, 2026, by the Minister of Finance Planning and Economic Development Matia Kasaija and the URBRA Board.

Commenting on his reappointment, Nsubuga expressed appreciation for the confidence entrusted in him and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the authority’s mandate.

“I am honoured to continue serving as Chief Executive Officer of URBRA. This reappointment is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability in the regulation of Uganda’s Retirement Benefits Sector.”

Since its establishment in 2011, URBRA has played a central role in strengthening regulatory oversight, safeguarding members’ funds, and supporting the steady growth of the retirement benefits sector. The Authority’s supervisory and regulatory frameworks have contributed to improved governance, enhanced public confidence, and increased sector stability.

Nsubuga noted that while the sector has made significant progress, several challenges remain. These include low pension coverage — particularly within the informal sector; limited retirement income products; investment concentration; and emerging risks such as cybersecurity threats and climate-related considerations.

“Our next phase must focus on deepening pension inclusion, improving retirement outcomes, and strengthening resilience across the sector. We will continue to prioritize member protection while enabling innovation and sustainable growth.”

Looking ahead, he indicated that URBRA will pursue a strategic agenda focused on technology-driven supervision, institutional capacity building, innovation, stakeholder collaboration, policy reforms aimed at expanding access to retirement benefits and enhancing long-term savings. The Authority will also lay emphasis on governance, risk-based supervision, and accountability across all regulated entities.

“We are building on a strong foundation. With the continued support of the government, the Board of Directors, and industry stakeholders, URBRA is well positioned to drive the next phase of transformation in Uganda’s retirement benefits sector.”

Nsubuga reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that the sector contributes meaningfully to Uganda’s financial stability and socio-economic development.