Gov’t to rehabilitate roads, bridges in Pader

PADER, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala has inspected key infrastructure projects in Pader District.

The visit on Saturday included assessments of Watlac Bridge in Ajan Sub-County, Akidi Bridge in Puranga Sub-County, and a low-cost seal tarmac road in Puranga Town Council.

During the inspection, the minister reaffirmed government’s commitment to rehabilitating Watlac and Akidi bridges which have remained in poor condition for years. Watlac Bridge which was destroyed by heavy rains in 2021 has made access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and markets difficult for residents. Akidi Bridge has also been a major challenge, requiring urgent intervention.

Pader District Engineer Benedict Lubang said that Akidi Bridge will require a box culvert installation at a cost of 300 million shillings.

He added that Watlac Bridge was initially estimated to cost over 4 billion shillings, but under the guidance of the technical team from the Ministry of Works, it will instead have a vented drift installed.

Lubang revealed that the district had originally planned a 22-meter-long and 5-meter-high bridge for Watlac but opted for the vented drift due to shortage of money.

Paul Odokonyero, a resident of Watlac village, described the difficulties they have faced for years. “People are suffering because of the destruction caused by heavy rains. Even sick individuals struggle to reach the health center because the road is cut off,” he said, urging authorities to expedite the rehabilitation process.

Pader District Chairperson Fearless Obwoya Oyat commended the minister’s visit and appreciated the government’s positive response to the infrastructure needs of the district. He further expressed confidence that the central government would take over the projects and ensure their completion to benefit the local people.

Gen. Katumba Wamala in his monitoring, further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tarmacking roads from Puranga to Acholibur Town Councils. He revealed that funding has already been secured and the process of acquiring a new contractor for the work is underway.

He added that 18 kilometers of road will be tamacked solely basing in selection of roads by the district leaders in which to prioritize.

However, he clarified that the road under the 18 kilometers must not include the Lira – Lirapalwo – Patongo – Abim road network since these roads are already under the national road plan.

URN