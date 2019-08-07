Gov’t takes over Mary Luwum funeral arrangement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has taken over the funeral arrangements for Mary Luwum, the widow of former Archbishop Janani Luwum.

Mary Luwum, who passed on yesterday after a battle with cancer, will be laid to rest in Kitgum district next week, Thursday, August 15. The relatives, together with the government resolved that the deceased will be buried in Wii Gweng village, Mucwini Sub County, Kitgum district, the final resting place of her late husband, Janani Luwum.

The Director of Ethics and Religious Affairs in the office of the president Rev Canon Aaron Mwesigye says the government will foot the bill for the funeral programme. Part of the programme will involve a funeral service to be held at Church of the resurrection in Bugolobi, on Wednesday, August 14.

Rev. Canon Mwesigye urged Christians to harvest the lessons the precious life and times of Mary Luwum brought to the earth.

Ben Luwum, the deceased’s first son says the country should join the family in celebrating the life of their late mother instead of mourning.

Luwum says the death of her mother is a bad reminder of the death of his later father Archbishop Janani Luwum in 1977 in the hands of President Idi Amin’s henchmen. He says his mother’s life lives an indelible lesson to all mothers in the nation to be strong and raise their families.

Mary’s Luwum was transferred from Yot Kom Hospital in Kitgum district for treatment in Mulago Hospital in June this year from where she was later referred to the Uganda Heart Institute. She was cleared of heart complications and referred for Surgery for two weeks.

Luwum says she was diagnosed with gall bladder stones which obstructed the proper functioning of her gall bladder.

“She was then referred to IHK where the equipment for removing the stones were available. After two separate operations, she was diagnosed with gall bladder Cancer which later claimed her life” Luwum explained.

He says Luwum fought a fireless battle until the Almighty God called her home.

URN