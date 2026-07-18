Gov’t suspends all school trips after King David tragedy

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The government has suspended all school trips and educational excursions across Uganda with immediate effect following the fatal road crash that claimed the lives of nearly 20 pupils from King David Junior School in Makindye.

The announcement was made on Friday by Acting Education Minister Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo as grief continued to grip the school, which has since closed for two weeks to allow pupils, staff and families time to mourn.

“The Ministry of Education and Sports is deeply saddened by the recent road accidents involving school trips,” Dr Muyingo said before visiting the school. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish a full and speedy recovery to all those who were injured.”

He said educational trips remain an important part of learning but stressed that they should never compromise the safety of children.

“As an immediate precautionary measure, all school trips and educational excursions are hereby suspended with immediate effect until further notice,” he announced. The suspension will remain in force while the ministry reviews existing guidelines and introduces stronger safety measures for school travel.

Dr Muyingo directed the Permanent Secretary to urgently review all policies governing school trips and excursions. Schools have also been reminded to strictly follow safety requirements, including using only roadworthy and licensed vehicles driven by qualified drivers with good safety records.

Other measures include carrying out proper risk assessments, obtaining all necessary approvals, keeping parents fully informed, avoiding overnight travel, ensuring drivers are well rested, and maintaining appropriate teacher-to-learner supervision throughout the journey.

The Ministry of Education said it is working with the Uganda Police, the Ministry of Works and Transport and other relevant agencies to investigate the recent crashes and strengthen measures to prevent similar tragedies.

At King David Junior School, the pain was evident as anxious parents gathered on Friday, many still searching for information about their children. Some surrounded Dr Muyingo when she arrived, pleading for answers.

“First ban these school trips,” one distraught parent cried, accusing some school proprietors of putting children’s lives at risk.

The school’s Director of Studies later announced a two-week closure to allow learners, staff and families time to grieve and recover from the tragedy. Even before the government’s decision, many parents had already begun withdrawing their children from school trips, citing growing concerns about safety following a series of accidents involving learners.

The latest tragedy occurred on Thursday evening in Kapchorwa District as pupils were returning from a study tour to Sipi Falls. Preliminary reports indicate that the school bus developed mechanical problems during the journey. Other accounts have raised concerns that the vehicle may have been overloaded and was not in a roadworthy condition at the time of the crash.

Dr Muyingo called on school proprietors, governing boards, headteachers, transport providers and parents to work together to ensure that the safety of learners remains the highest priority.