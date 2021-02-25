Gov’t starts monitoring activities of Emyooga beneficiaries

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government has started monitoring the activities of the Emyooga groups across the country.

The monitoring activities are meant to follow up on the organization, progress and challenges across the over 6,000 registered groups that have benefited from the funding.

Emyooga which was launched in 2019 aims at creating jobs and improving household incomes of Ugandans in various categories including the Boda Boda riders, journalists, taxi drivers, restaurant owners, artists, welders among others.

The groups come together and form a Sacco, which then receives the refundable seed capital from the government.

State Minister for Microfinance, Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo says that they decided to start monitoring activities to pick out all the concerns about the program and respond to them on time.

Kasolo says they have picked a lot of lessons from previously failed government programs and don’t wish to repeat similar mistakes. According to Kasolo effective monitoring of the program will bring competence among the groups.

Fredrick Ngobi Gume the State Minister in charge of Cooperatives says that they want to physically engage the group members in all the SACCOs so that they can assess the progress of the program with strong evidence.

Helen Petronila Masika, the Deputy Director Micro Finance Support Centre-MSC said the Emyooga programs are still open to receive and support new groups.

Masika Petronila says MSC will roll-out a program for continuous training and skilling to keep the beneficiaries focused.

The Government has so far disbursed over 185 billion shillings into the program.

********

URN