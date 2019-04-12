Gov’t needs Sh1.7 Trillion to stop land evictions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Dr Chris Baryomunsi says the government requires sh1.7 trillion to address land evictions across the country in financial year 2019/2020.

He argued that if the money is injected into the Land Fund, it could eliminate the increasing number of evictions across the country and resettle the landless.

Baryomunsi says that injecting 1.7 trillion shillings into the Uganda Land Fund will be used to particularly resolve disputes in Central Uganda and Bunyoro sub-region.

The Minister was responding to questions from committee members on the increasing land conflicts, evictions and yet the Land Fund has not been allocated any funds in the next financial year.

Baryomunsi says that the 1.7 trillion shillings was arrived at by the Uganda Land Commission (ULC).

However, West Budama North MP, Okoth Othieno wondered why the ministry has not used the Non-Tax Revenues it collects annually with the approval of parliament or requested for a supplementary budget for the recapitalization of the Land Fund to eliminate evictions and conflicts.

ULC collected 1.4 billion shillings in Non-Tax Revenue in 2018/2019 from qualifying leases across the country.

Betty Amongi, the Lands Minister told the committee that her ministry has devised guidelines on land evictions aimed at protecting vulnerable groups such as the elderly, widows, the poor and persons with disabilities.

Once approved by cabinet, the guidelines will address the increasing land disputes and evictions.

Out of the 169 billion shillings allocated to the Ministry in the 2019/2020 budget estimates, 15.7 billion shillings has been earmarked for Uganda Land Commission.

