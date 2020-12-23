Gov’t hiring crime preventers to rig elections-John Katumba

Mubende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government is hiring people disguised as crime preventers to help rig the January 14, 2021 polls, according to independent presidential candidate, John Katumba.

He, however, cautioned the group against any involvement in electoral malpractices, saying it is not only subversive but self-defeating.

Addressing voters in Mubende district on Tuesday, Katumba reminded the crime preventers of the time when some individuals in government referred to them as swine and rallied them to shun their devilish acts.

He decried the sophisticated land grabbing, which has left people in absolute poverty. According to Katumba, to make their acts appear legal, the land grabbers impoverish landowners forcing them to sell it off and buy Boda boda motorcycles.

Katumba assured women of quick and easy access development funds when he is elected into office unlike the current situation which keeps them waiting for long and only releases meagre resources with several restrictions.

Some of the youth voters welcomed Katumba’s program for a new Uganda, saying once implemented it can push the country forward.

Edson Bwambale says Katumba’s programs can save the country from a regime, which focuses on purchasing weapons instead of stocking medicines in health facilities.

To Alex Kinene said Katumba is inspirational to many youths, saying he will also, run for a position his worth in the near future.

URN