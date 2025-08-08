Gov’t boosts Mountain Rwenzori marathon with shs800 million

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has allocated 800 million Shillings to support the fourth edition of the Tusker Mountain Rwenzori Marathon. The funding seeks to help promote the marathon as one of the country’s biggest tourism events.

This year’s race will take place on August 23 in Kasese District, and thousands of runners from Uganda and around the world are expected to take part.

Doreen Katusiime, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, said the marathon is more than just a sporting competition. She said it helps promote Uganda as a beautiful and peaceful country with many tourist attractions. “Today, tourists want more than just sightseeing. They want experiences. Sports tourism is helping us tell the world a new story about Uganda,” she said.

Katusiime added that events like the marathon bring people together, support local businesses, and create jobs. Hotels, restaurants and tour operators

The Ministry has now committed to supporting the event every year, not just with money but also with planning and promotion. “We want this marathon to grow bigger each year. It is one of the ways we can use sports to boost tourism and support our local people,” Katusiime said.

The marathon was started by Amos Wekesa in 2022. He got the idea after seeing how Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro Marathon helped grow their tourism.

Wekesa believes that Uganda’s Rwenzori Mountains are even more beautiful and can attract more visitors if well promoted. “The Rwenzori Mountains are some of the most amazing in Africa. They have snow-capped peaks, wildlife, and are surrounded by national parks. Yet many nearby communities are still poor. This marathon helps shine a light on those places,” Wekesa said.

The first edition in 2022 had 800 runners from four countries. Last year, the event welcomed nearly 4,000 runners from 33 countries, and this year it is expected to bring in over 6,000 runners, plus many more visitors and spectators. According to Wekesa, it is estimated that last year’s marathon generated more than 15 billion Shillings in spending across Kasese and nearby towns.

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) Chief Executive Officer, Juliana Kaggwa, said the event is now one of Uganda’s most important tourism activities. “It’s more than running, it’s about culture, nature, and bringing people together. It shows the world that Uganda is ready for adventure tourism,” she said.

Kagwa added that the success of the Rwenzori Marathon is inspiring plans to create other marathons in areas like Gulu, Elgon, and Karamoja and elsewhere, making it a nationwide movement.

The Rwenzori Marathon is officially certified by global athletics bodies. This means athletes can use it to qualify for international races like the Olympics or the Comrades Marathon in South Africa. Organisers also bring in expert timers and professional equipment to ensure high standards.

Patricia Kabuleta, Uganda’s Commercial Attaché to the UK, said the High Commission is working with Uganda Airlines to bring runners from abroad. Some have already signed up, and discounted air tickets are being offered to support the cause. “We want Ugandans in the diaspora to be proud of their country and come home for events like this.

*****

URN