Gov’t approves Starlink operations after 2026 Election controversy

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) y signed a Memorandum of Understanding and issued an operational license to US-based Starlink communications guru, paving the way for the satellite internet provider to begin formal operations in the country.

The agreement, signed on Friday and witnessed by Yoweri Museveni, marks a major milestone in Uganda’s digital transformation agenda, with the government.

It is hoped that the new initiative will improve connectivity, strengthen regulation, and increase accountability in the sector.

Posting on his official X, formerly Twitter, Museveni stressed that while expanding internet access is critical, it must be balanced with national security, fair revenue collection, and strict regulatory compliance.

The President welcomed Starlink’s commitment to comply with Uganda’s laws and regulatory requirements as the company prepares to commence operations in the country.

The deal follows months of tension after the government suspended unauthorized Starlink usage in January 2026 over concerns linked to election-period security and regulatory gaps. In January, Starlink announced the suspension of the Starlink operation in Uganda, in what is described as a response to a “rapidly and decisively” to a directive by the Uganda Communications Commission dated 1st January 2026.

In a letter to UCC dated January 1, 2026, Ben MacWilliams, Director for Market Access at Space Exploration Technologies Corp, clarified that Starlink Uganda has never sold, marketed, imported, or distributed Starlink terminals in the country.

He explained that while some individuals were using Starlink in the country, those terminals had been purchased and activated in countries where the service is authorised, then illegally imported into Uganda.

The development follows a leaked memo issued on December 19, 2025, by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Signed by Commissioner for Customs Asadu Kigozi Kisitu, the memo instructed customs officers to restrict the importation and clearance of Starlink communication equipment unless accompanied by a clearance letter from the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The directive sparked public debate and concern, particularly over why the UPDF leadership, under Muhoozi Kainerugaba, would be involved in approving the importation of civilian communication equipment.

Many Ugandans interpreted the move as part of broader efforts to control information flow ahead of the mid-January general elections, amid fears of a potential internet shutdown or restrictions.

Starlink emphasised that any prior use of its services in Uganda was without the company’s approval, violated its terms of service, and occurred before the completion of regulatory licensing.

The company says it is continuing to engage with authorities to finalise the licensing process before any lawful rollout of services can take place.

From the directive, Starlink was expected to roll out high-speed satellite internet services targeting rural schools, health centres, and remote communities that remained underserved by traditional fibre and mobile networks.

It was expected that the move could significantly boost Uganda’s internet penetration rate, currently estimated at around 50 percent.

The entry of Starlink is also expected to reshape competition in the telecommunications sector, potentially challenging established players such as MTN Group and Airtel, which currently dominate mobile and data services in Uganda.

Government officials argue that increased competition will drive down data costs, improve service quality, and accelerate innovation in the sector.

At the same time, regulators say they will closely monitor operations to ensure compliance with licensing conditions and cybersecurity standards.

The deal is also expected to open up new employment and business opportunities, particularly in equipment distribution, installation, and local support services tied to satellite internet deployment.

While the agreement has been welcomed as a step forward for digital inclusion, experts say its success will depend on affordability, infrastructure rollout speed, and how effectively regulatory oversight is enforced in a rapidly evolving telecom landscape.