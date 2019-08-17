Gov’t allocates UGX 700m for school construction in Bunamabutye resettlement area

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has through the Office of the Prime minister set aside shillings 700 million for the construction of a school in Bunambutye in Bulambuli district where the mudslide victims were resettled early this year.

The State Minister for Primary Education, Rose Mary Sseninde disclosed this during an assessment excise of Primary schools head teachers in Bulambuli district at African village support center hotel on Friday.

She said the Prime Minister’s office has already disbursed the money to the Education Ministry to construct class room blocks and an administrative office in the resettlement area to allow the resettled children to study in a conducive environment.

Mathias Maruti, the General Secretary Bulambuli Primary School Head teachers’ Association who had earlier presented a memo on behalf of the head teachers requesting government to consider constructing class room blocks in Bunambutye resettlement site and also asked government to increase the teacher’s salaries.

James Khaukha, the acting head teacher Bunambutye primary school where the resettled are currently studying, says they have over 1,000 pupils. He said Bunambutye primary school is the only government aided primary school in the sub county with only six teachers.

Tom Mukasa, the Commissioner of Basic Education in the Education Ministry, said government is aware of the challenges at the resettlement site.

He said the ministry will deliver scholastic materials like text books, chalk and desks before the opening of third term. He said construction of the classroom block will also start before the opening of the new term.

Alex Burundo, the Bulambuli County Member of Parliament urged parents to take responsibility for their children and provide them with scholastic materials like books, pens, uniforms and provide them lunch while at school.

Since the Bududa mudslide victims were resettled in Bunambutye in May this year, Primary school pupils have been studying in tents provided by the Disaster Preparedness Ministry while their secondary school counterparts were taken to Masaba secondary school in Sironko.

