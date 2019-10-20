Finance ministers frustrating Constitutional Amendments- MP Niwagaba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ndorwa East Member of Parliament Wilfred Niwagaba says ministers of finance are standing in the way of tabling proposals through which the Ugandan Opposition is seeking amendments to the Constitution that would lead to changes in the setup of government.

Niwagaba, the shadow attorney general, was granted leave of Parliament to introduce a Private Member’s Bill but he is yet to take it back to the House for the first reading because government is yet to issue a certificate of financial implication (CFI).

“No one is willing to give me the certificate of financial implication. All the ministers in Finance are not cooperating despite the Clerk to Parliament writing to them. They are doing a disservice to the country by sitting on the request when it is their duty to act,” Niwagaba was quoted by Daily Monitor.