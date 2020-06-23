Government approves 15 new constituencies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has approved the creation of 15 new counties that will start operation next year.

The Minister in charge of information Judith Nabakooba said in a statement that Cabinet made the approval at their latest meeting on Monday. The 15 will have their representatives considered by Parliament.

They are

– Kiboga West

– Buhweju West

– Lamwo East

– Bugangaizi South

– Chekwi East

– Mulanda

– Buwekula South

– Kwania North

– Kagoma North

– Buyanja East

– Ngariam

– Agago West

– Bukanga North

– Bukimbiri

– Nakaseke Central