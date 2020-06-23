Government approves 15 new constituencies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has approved the creation of 15 new counties that will start operation next year.
The Minister in charge of information Judith Nabakooba said in a statement that Cabinet made the approval at their latest meeting on Monday. The 15 will have their representatives considered by Parliament.
They are
– Kiboga West
– Buhweju West
– Lamwo East
– Bugangaizi South
– Chekwi East
– Mulanda
– Buwekula South
– Kwania North
– Kagoma North
– Buyanja East
– Ngariam
– Agago West
– Bukanga North
– Bukimbiri
– Nakaseke Central