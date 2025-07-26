Gordon’s Gin experience returns for the Acacia Brunch Affair in Mbarara

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Mbarara Brunch Affair is back this Sunday, and regardless of the week you have had, Gordon’s Gin is set to take you on an immersive journey at Mbarara Country Inn. Preparations at the venue are already underway to have it looking as dazzling as possible to capture the stylish arrival of guests before they dive into the festivities.

On the entertainment side, the day is to be hosted by the lovely Sarah Kisha and guests can expect to hear super sets from Djs Hjozeh, Banx, Mac Dj, Brizo, Smooth DJ as Lithan MC and Belga MC keep the vibes high.

Upon arrival, guests will be greeted at the Gordon’s “Ginspiration Station” to be set up as a space for guests to share and caption their most memorable Gordon’s moments, igniting the spirit of the day.

“We are thrilled to continue bringing the Gordon’s experience to the Mbarara Brunch Affair,” says Nancy Nansikombi, Gordon’s Brand Manager. “Our gin is known for quality and good times, and we’ve curated a series of engaging elements to ensure every guest has an exceptional time from the moment they step through the door.”

Nansikombi said individual tickets are at sh150,00 and table options sh300,000 and sh500,000. The sh300,000 table accommodates 5 people and comes with a complimentary bottle of Gordon’s Dry and Gordon’s Pink while the sh500,000 includes food as well.

Further into the venue, the elegant bar will serve the first 100 guests with a complimentary Gordon’s welcome cocktail, setting the tone for the afternoon. Following their welcome, guests will be comfortably ushered to their tables to indulge in the kitchen delights on offer. The event will also feature a dedicated food area offering a variety of brunch favourites.